Every runner has their version of Steve Jobs’ black turtleneck. It might be a kit or one particular piece of apparel worth expediting laundry days for—or, if you can believe it, hand washing on the reg to maximize wear while shunting a threadbare demise. Runners can be obsessive and ritualistic, so a perfectly cut pair of shorts or tank are just as important psychologically as they are physically. If you’ve never enamored a garment to this degree, or you’re willing to try something new in lieu of your usual uniform, the new spring collection from Tracksmith is more than worthy of taking for a spin (well, run).

Below, we’ve highlighted four standouts from the Tracksmith spring collection that embody the style, design, and function every runner’s kit—shorts, top, and lightweight layer—should uphold. Here’s what you need for spring 2020.

1. Van Cortlandt Long Sleeve

No spring running kit is complete without a long-sleeve layer to dull the bite of crisp morning temps and blustery winds. The VC has that timeless crew neck cut and sash detailing—signatures of Tracksmith’s designs. It’s made with the brand’s 2:09 mesh that’s antimicrobial and soft against your skin.

[$75; tracksmith.com]

