2. Twilight Tank Get It

Micromesh is a godsend. It really breathes and lends that next-to-nothing feel against your skin that’s so welcomed when you’re grinding it out on sun-baked asphalt. This tank is understated in all the ways you want (no flashy logos or prints for easy pairing), but its minimalism is elevated by thoughtful detailing. Reinforced double stitching lends longevity, while an inverted arc back yoke yields greater stretch and range of motion for sprinting.

[$52; tracksmith.com]

