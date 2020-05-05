3. Lined Reggie Half Tights Get It

Supportive, slightly compressive, and streamlined for comfort whether you’re cranking out 200-meter repeats or trucking along a long-mileage day, these are the half tights to end all half tights. A breathable liner provides that added bit of modesty and helps wick moisture to keep things dry and breezy (as dry and breezy as your undercarriage can possibly be mid-run). The Italian-made fabric works overtime to encourage light rain to bead off, rather than soak in; regulate heat so you’re just as comfortable on brisk spring mornings as you are in the dog days of summer; and dry fast, which reduces the buildup of odor-causing bacteria, meaning you can get away with wearing these a couple times before laundering.

[$72; tracksmith.com]

