4. Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts

Not a half tights kind of guy? The Van Cortlandt Grand Shorts might be more your speed. The 4″ inseam gives you plenty of breathing room to open up your stride sans restriction—but without the thigh-baring extremity of a split short. An antimicrobial liner fights funk and wicks away sweat, while two internal pockets offer plenty of storage space for gels, cards, and keys. The straight hem, relaxed fit, and drawstring waistband further make the case for this to become your everyday workhorse for recovery days, joy rides, and everything in between.

[$65; tracksmith.com]

