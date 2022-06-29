1. Asics Gel Trabuco 10 Get It

The Asics Gel Trabuco 10 sports a versatile trail design that will keep you covered during long runs or hikes in the wild. A closed engineered mesh upper keep out unwanted debris and the rock plate underfoot keeps your feet protected even on the toughest terrain. Created for neutral runners, the combination of a heel-based Gel pod and a dual-density midsole creates a smooth ride that absorbs impact forces and helps you get good energy return at toe-off.

[$130; asics.com]

