10. Salomon Ultra Glide Get It

Salomon’s Ultra Glide feels light on your feet while still delivering plenty of support and traction. The 3D mesh offers good breathability, and the Profeel Film plate in the forefoot keeps rocks and debris from poking up into your feet. The Quicklace system, which uses a cinched drawstring instead of traditional laces, makes it easy to pop the shoes on and off, while the SensiFit design provides a secure fit around your foot. Designed to keep you going through long days on a variety of terrain, the Ultra Glide performs well on wet, dry, hard, and loose surfaces.

[$140; salomon.com]

