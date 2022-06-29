2. Nike Air Zoom Terra Kiger 8 Get It

A good option when you’re looking to go fast, the Terra Kiger’s lightweight design will help you achieve a new PR. The lock-in heel design keeps your foot securely in place while the Zoom Air unit provides extra bounce as you run. The lightweight, breathable mesh upper helps keep debris out while ensuring your feet stay cool. There’s a rock plate in the sole, and multidirectional traction lugs in the heel provide essential grip on trickier routes.

$140

