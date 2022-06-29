3. Saucony Peregrine 12 GTX Get It

If you’re regularly running trails, you’re likely encountering mud and water from time to time. Saucony’s Peregrin’s GORE-TEX technology provides waterproof protection to shield your foot from rain, stream crossings, mud, and everything in between. A protective rock plate and a cushioned sockliner ensure maximum comfort, and the outsole offers plenty of traction, allowing you to cross slippery surfaces with confidence.

[$150; saucony.com]

