4. Hoka Speedgoat 5 Get It

Designed for hiking and trail running, the Speedgoat 5 features is lightweight, comfortable, and provides impressive traction on a wide variety of terrains. The protective toe cap and double-layer jacquard mesh upper offer protection from rocks, roots, and trail debris, and a new midsole compound saves weight compared to previous versions. Overall, the Speedgoat serves up the comfort and protection you’d expect in a good trail running shoe while maintaining speed and responsiveness.

[$155; hoka.com]

