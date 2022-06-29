5. Brooks Catamount Get It

The Catamount is a good pick for speed on the trail, and it can handle some jaunts on the pavement, too. The widely spaced tread pattern offers excellent grip on uphills, downhills, and slippery surfaces, but thanks to its lower profile design, these shoes also perform well on the pavement. A standout feature is the DNA Flash cushioning foam. It’s infused with nitrogen, which gives the foam extra energy return and saves weight, too.

[$160; brooksrunning.com]

