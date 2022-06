6. Kailas Fuga Pro 4 Get It

Although the price is steep, the Kailas Fuga Pro is designed to withstand the toughest trails. Its Vibram Megagrip outsole—shaped into an aggressive lug pattern—provides dependable grip on technical mixed terrain. The shoe also features a two-section tightening system that allows for maximum security and minimum pain on tricky downhill sections.

[$269; kailasgear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!