7. The North Face Flight Vectiv

Created for covering long distances, the Flight Vectiv shoe is optimized for energy return to keep you pushing the pace. They feature a TPE footbed that offers middle-of-the-pack cushioning but excellent responsiveness. The sole also has an embedded carbon fiber plate for added snap and stability, and the sole is rocker shaped to help you roll smoothly through your stride. If ordering online, be sure and read the size chart—these shoes tend to run a little big.

$199

