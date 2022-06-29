8. Altra Timp 4

Altra is one of the leading brands in trail running shoes, and the Timp 4 upholds the company’s top-tier reputation. Altra’s unique Balanced Cushioning technology keeps the heel and forefoot at equal distances from the ground (also known as zero drop), which promotes a more natural stride. The shoe is designed to conform to your foot’s shape, and the generously cushioned midsole offers great impact protection. The grippy MaxTrac outsole provides plenty of traction across a variety of terrain.

[$160; altrarunning.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!