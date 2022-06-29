9. Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 Get It

The Arc’teryx Norvan LD 3 is built to take you far, fast. Sporting a lightweight, minimalist design, the shoe combines comfort, support, and durability. The heel design absorbs shock to minimize impact forces while a spacious toe box gives your toes room to splay. The Vibram Megagrip outsole ensures your foot won’t slip, even in wet or muddy conditions.

[$165; arcteryx.com]

