Travel All Over With This Filson Backpack From Huckberry

The weather may be pretty cold out there these days, but that doesn’t mean you can’t travel if you still want. Not to mention you might be commuting to work every day and/or going to the gym. There’s always room for a good travel bag in our lives and the Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack is one of the best.

It should come as no surprise that the Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack is one of the best travel bags out there. This comes from Huckberry and Huckberry is one of our favorite dealers in gear for the active man. The man on the go. And the man on the go is better off with this in their life.

For one, the Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack is made from denier ballistic nylon and bridle leather. That gives this bag a real strong sense of durability. It can handle a lifetime of wear and tear. Perfect for any trip out of the house. And any trip out of the house with this will give you a nice little boost of style.

This bag is quite the looker. That may not be of the utmost importance with a travel bag, but it surely doesn’t hurt. And with a bag like this one with a ton of space and pockets to carry all your gear, you’ll be going outside with it a lot. So looking your best while you do so is pretty smart in our opinion.

Heading on over to Huckberry right now to pick up the Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack is probably for the best. If you are in need of a new travel bag for any purpose, this is the one for you. Just be sure to act fast as Huckberry stock is going pretty fast.

Get It: Pick up the Filson Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack ($245) at Huckberry

