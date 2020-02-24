Travel Around With Ease When You Buy This Backpack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter the destination, be it the office or the gym, you should carry a day bag with you. And maybe you already have one. But you might want to put that one to the side when you get a look at the Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack that’s on sale over at Backcountry.

Above everything else when it comes to a backpack, you want plenty of space. Whatever your needs are, you gotta make sure the bag you get can handle what you throw in it. The Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack is a hefty little backpack that can handle plenty of items, be it clothes or work stuff like your laptop. It’s got a volume of 26 liters, which is plenty of space for most uses.

Within the Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack comes a good amount of sleeves and pockets. Whatever you want to put in there, you can do so and find the right spot for it. There’s a spot for your sunglasses and your smartphone. There’s also a big pocket right in the middle there for you to put your clothes if you need to change during the day. No matter what you need to use it for, you can do so.

When you put the Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack on, you will feel comfortable. It doesn’t matter how much you put in the bag. As long as it is able to be closed, you can handle this bag with ease. The padded shoulder straps won’t hurt your shoulders. It’s just a comfortable bag that makes travel easy. But don’t let the comfort fool you. This is a very durable bag that can take a beating and keep on trucking.

So if you want to get a great new bag for your daily travels, make it the Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack. It is a durable bag that comes with plenty of space for your everyday accessories. While it’s still on sale over at Backcountry, you should pick it up. Your back will thank you for getting it.

Get It: Pick up the Marmot Tool Box 26L Backpack ($60; was $109) at Backcountry

