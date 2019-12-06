Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

1. FLPSDE Dual Chamber Water Bottle Get It

A Versatile Water Bottle

We all know we should ditch the single-use plastic water bottles. While there are countless reusable options on the market, none are as versatile as FLPSDE. Created by an action-sports athlete who recognized the need for a multitasking canteen, FLPSDE features an ingenious dual-chamber design. The bottom compartment can be filled with anything from granola and beef jerky to spare keys and dog treats for adventures with Fido. TSA-approved and super sleek, these vessels come in a handsome array of colors like clay, oceanview, and evergreen.

[$34.99; flpsde.com]

