Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

10. Arlo Skye x Mauna Lani Package Get It

If you’re shopping for a significant other, gifting a getaway is pretty much the be-all, end-all present. Mauna Lani Auberge Resorts Collection—on the Island of Hawai’i—is running a special package. The experience starts at $4,800 for a four-night stay in an Ocean View King Room. Enjoy guided standup paddleboarding for two, breakfast every morning at HāLani, and two limited-edition Arlo Skye x Mauna Lani Carry-On suitcases (shipped to your home prior to departure).

[From $4,800; be.synxis.com]

