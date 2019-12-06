Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

2. Nomad Lane Bento Bag Get It

A Bag That Pulls Out All the Tricks

Gone are the days when a simple duffel bag would cut it for a quick getaway. Now, we have more clever solutions to solve all your traveling woes. Enter Nomad Lane’s Bento Bag. Alluding to its bento box-style compartments, this carry-on makes packing a breeze. The crowdfunding champion, which raised more than $2 million, is finally back in stock after selling out in March. It packs like a suitcase and is loaded with nifty features, like specially designed pockets that make zipping through security checkpoints a cinch; an easy-to-access padded laptop compartment; carry-on sleeve, which you can slide over your rolling luggage handles; a handy water bottle holder (for your brand new FLPSDE); and a built-in charging port to juice up your phone when it’s on the brink of death.

[$198; nomadlane.com]

