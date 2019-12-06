Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

3. GeoJango Maps Get It

A Map to Track Your Travels

Part of the magic of traveling is creating memories that will last a lifetime. Why not reflect on those journeys with a stylish push-pin map that lets you keep track of your globetrotting adventures? The folks at GeoJango Maps create personalized framed maps that look great hanging in the home or office. Simply choose from their lineup of options (including maps of the United States, the world, and even sports stadiums), customize the final design, and have it shipped to your front door. The maps even feature fun facts and interesting tidbits that help bring all the different destinations to life.

[$149; custom-maps.geojango.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!