Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

4. Vivobarefoot Gobi II Get It

A Pair of Easy-Packing Shoes

It’s no secret that packing shoes for a trip can be a serious hassle. They’re rigid, bulky, and take up precious real estate in your already-cramped suitcase or carry-on. Thankfully Vivobarefoot is here to help. Their ultra-flexible line of footwear is stacked with durable styles that can roll up and squeeze into any bag. From vegan collections to designs suited for any outdoor adventure, there’s a shoe for any modern gentleman. The minimalist Gobi II from Vivobarefoot is a solid option, featuring a super-thin rubber sole, removable cork insole, and wild hide leather exterior. Available in black and dark brown, they’re a perfect everyday desert boot that seamlessly transitions between boarding the plane and strolling into the boardroom.

[$170; vivobarefoot.com]

