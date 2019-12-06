Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

5. FOTO Leather Camera Sling Strap Get It

A One-of-a-Kind Camera Strap

Travel and photography go hand in hand. If you’re looking for a unique gift for the shutter-snapping jetsetter in your life, look no further than the FOTO fotostrap. FOTO specializes in American-made camera straps that perfectly blend form and function. Created with the highest-quality vegetable-tanned leather and finished rugged brass hardware, the strap makes a handsome statement piece for any aspiring photog. Add a personalized touch by customizing the order with a monogram, favorite mantra, or even company logos. Some of the more popular models for men include the broad-strapped leather James and the classic canvas Black. The company also sells other travel-ready wares like luggage tags, memory card wallets, and leather-bound journals.

[starting at $52.49; fotostrap.com]

