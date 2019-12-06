Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

6. Revtown Jeans Get It

A Pair of Comfortable Jeans

Nobody wants to be uncomfortable when they travel. But in the same breath, you want to avoid looking like a schlub. That’s the philosophy behind Revtown jeans. Founded last year by a group of Under Armour alums, the brand has exploded in popularity thanks to their sharp-looking design, comfortability, and friendly price point. Their secret is Decade Denim―a super soft (but strong) Italian yarn that’s woven into every pair, allowing them to wear like your favorite pair of athletic pants. Even better, their user-friendly Digital Tailor ensures every order fits like a glove. With a sustainable focus, 100 percent of their waste is recycled, and their denim-dyeing process uses 30 percent less energy, 50 percent less water, and 70 percent less chemicals than the industry’s traditional dyeing techniques.

[$79; revtownusa.com]

