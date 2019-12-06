Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

7. Scrubba Wash Bag Get It

A Portable Laundry Bag to Wash on the Go

Washing your clothes on the go can prove cumbersome, especially in far-flung destinations where laundry service isn’t readily available. For longer trips, save yourself (or a loved one) the trouble of sink-washing dirty clothes by bringing along the Scrubba Wash Bag. Touted as the world’s smallest washing machine, this pocket-sized invention allows you to travel light while saving time, money, and water during any trip. A modernized spin on the traditional washboard, the wash bag is armed with hundreds of internal “nobules” that let you quickly scrub away dirt and grime. Just stuff your soiled clothes, water, and the cleaning liquid inside the dry bag, start scrubbing, rinse away any residue, then hang dry―it’s that simple.

[$47.50; thescrubba.com]

