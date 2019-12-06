Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

8. Flight 001 4-in-1 Universal Adapter Get It

A Multifunctional Power Adapter

Every traveling techie knows that a trusty power adapter is a crucial gadget for any international escape. This clever Flight 001 4-in-1 Universal Adapter makes a perfect gift for the frequent flier. Compliant with 150 countries scattered across the globe, this LEGO-looking contraption combines four different plugs into one tiny package. The colorful interlocking plugs match up to the accompanying color-coded map, making it foolproof to identify which plug you’ll need for any upcoming trip. The best part? It only costs $25, so it’s a great option for any stocking stuffer or that office-wide gift guide exchange you’re already dreading.

[$25; flight001.com]

