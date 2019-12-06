Travel Gift Guide: The Best Gift Ideas for Any Jetsetter

9. Peak Design Wash Pouch Get It

A Well-Designed Dopp Kit

Peak Design cranks out inspired bags, backpacks, and travel pouches that are perfectly suited for today’s travel enthusiast. The Wash Pouch is a revelation that puts a modern spin on the classic dopp kit so anyone can carry their toiletries in style. The accordian-style design can be jam-packed with must-have grooming essentials. What’s more, its sturdy construction allows you to set it upright on a bathroom counter or suspend it using an external stowable hanger. One use and you’ll be questioning why you lugged around that crusty old toiletry bag for so long.

