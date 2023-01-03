Travel With Ease With This Fjällräven Raven 28 Backpack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do a lot of traveling in your life? Be it traveling on the road via airplane or just commuting to work every day, travel has certain demands that need to be met. The main one being the need for a good bag to travel with. Something to carry all your goods so you’re not feeling unwieldy as you travel. This is why you need to have this Fjällräven Raven 28 Backpack in your life.

It may come as a surprise that the Fjällräven Raven 28 Backpack is available over at Zappos. But it shouldn’t because Zappos doesn’t just trade in footwear. While they are one of the best in that game, they also have the best brands that send more than just their best shoes over there. Like this bag for instance.

What makes this Fjällräven Raven 28 Backpack so impressive? For our money, it’s the durability of the piece. The vinyl construction makes this a pretty tough piece of equipment. You can move about all day in any weather condition with this bag taking quite the beating while continuing to keep on ticking.

The other main reason why this is such a vital piece of equipment for the traveling man is the space it provides. Lots of space and good amounts of compartments to help you organize everything. That way you can go around with all your gear in the proper space so you can grab for it without an issue.

Every guy needs a good bag in their life and this Fjällräven Raven 28 Backpack is the way to go. It’s strong and spacious and thanks to Zappos, very affordable. So head on over to Zappos right now and pick this bad boy up while the getting is good. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Fjällräven Raven 28 Backpack ($90; was $110) at Zappos

