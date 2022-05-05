1. Black Diamond Alpine Carbon Cork Get It

This rugged four-season trekking pole features an ergonomic upper cork grip with an extended EVA foam grip below. Its telescopic carbon fiber shafts lock into place with a forged aluminum FlickLock system for fine-tuned adjustability (just flip the tab up to shorten or extend and snap it down to lock the pole in place). The Alpine Carbon Cork trekking poles also feature a grip that’s compatible with Black Diamond’s Alpine Whippet attachment, which allows you to dig into snow on steep mountain ascents.

Collapsed length: 24.8 inches

Useable length: 39–51 inches

Weight: 17.6 oz

[$205; blackdiamondequipment.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!