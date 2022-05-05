10. Helinox Passport TL115 Trekking Poles Get It

These fixed-length trekking poles are one of the lightest options available. They’re designed to fold down into three sections with the press of a button and extend just as easily, snapping into place via a tension lock. The EVA foam grips provide a comfortable feel, while the tungsten-carbide pole tips offer dependable traction. The shafts are made from a featherlight aluminum alloy that provides a great weight-to-durability ratio. Better yet, Helonix puts a five-year warranty on the TL115.

Collapsed length: 20.9 inches

Useable length: 31.5–47 inches

Weight: 10.2 oz

[$150; helinox.com]

