11. Leki Vario XS Kids Get It

Most trekking poles are adult-sized—but not all people are. If you’re shopping for kids, the Leki Vario XS makes a great pick. They’re a downsized pair of poles that will help little trail stompers protect their knees and improve their balance, too. The telescopic shafts are made from aluminum, external level locks control the length, and they feature durable rubber grips.

Collapsed length: 26.5 inches

Useable length: 43.5 inches

Weight: 15 oz

[$60; backcountrygear.com]

