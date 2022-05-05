12. REI Co-op Trailbreak Trekking Poles Get It

Simple, effective, and easily adjustable, these poles are wallet-friendly and they get the job done. The grips are made with breathable REI-exclusive foam, and they’re molded ergonomically to fit any size hand. The aluminum shafts lock in place with cinchable levers, and they come with large baskets ideal for a range of trail conditions, including snow.

Collapsed length: 25 inches

Useable length: 55 inches

Weight: 17 oz

[$70; rei.com]

