2. Montem Ultra Strong Trekking PolesGet It
EVA grips (the upper part is styled to look like foam) provide durability and comfort while the aluminum shafts offer superior strength without weighing you down. The FlickLock system makes these telescopic poles easy and quick to adjust. The carbide tips are great for sand, dirt, or snow and come with rubber tips for rocky terrain (baskets are included as well).
Collapsed length: 24 inches
Useable length: 24–53 inches
Weight: 19.2 oz
[$70; montemlife.com]
