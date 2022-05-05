3. Gossamer Gear LT5 Get It

Trekking poles don’t get much lighter or more compact than Gossamer’s LT5. The ergonomic EVA foam handles save weight compared to rubber or cork, and the three-piece carbon fiber shafts telescope to a short 23.5 inches (60 cm) and weigh just 4.9 oz apiece. These are perfect trekking poles for the ultralight hiker focused on cutting weight.

Collapsed length: 23.5 inches

Useable length: 23.5–51 inches

Weight: 9.8 oz

[$195; gossamergear.com]

