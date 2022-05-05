4. Leki Micro Vario Cor-Tec TA Get It

Durability and ease of use are the main selling points with these trekking poles. Not only do they fold up to a short 15 inches (38 cm), but they’re made with 7075 aluminum for maximum strength. Better yet, a release button makes for fast assembly and even faster break-down. The grips are cork and EVA foam and the adjustable section uses an external mechanism to lock in place.

Collapsed length: 15 inches

Useable length: 44–52 inches

Weight: 20.3 oz

[$140; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!