4. Leki Micro Vario Cor-Tec TAGet It
Durability and ease of use are the main selling points with these trekking poles. Not only do they fold up to a short 15 inches (38 cm), but they’re made with 7075 aluminum for maximum strength. Better yet, a release button makes for fast assembly and even faster break-down. The grips are cork and EVA foam and the adjustable section uses an external mechanism to lock in place.
Collapsed length: 15 inches
Useable length: 44–52 inches
Weight: 20.3 oz
[$140; amazon.com]
