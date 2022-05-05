Gear

The Best Trekking Poles of 2022: Top Options for Hiking, Skiing, and More

5. Leki Micro Trail Vario

These 100-percent carbon-fiber poles are for athletes who don’t mind spending a little extra if it cuts a few grams on the trail. They’re foldable, available in two sizes, and feature rubber Tigger Shark 2.0 grips for ergonomic ease and maximum power transfer. Plus, lightweight Shark Frame mesh straps provide comfort during use.

Collapsed length: 16.5 inches

Useable length: 39.4–47.2 inches (short), 43.3–51.2 inches (long)

Weight: 13.8 ounces (short), 14.25 ounces (long)

