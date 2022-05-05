Gear

The Best Trekking Poles of 2022: Top Options for Hiking, Skiing, and More

Mountainsmith Carbonlite Pro trekking poles on a white background
12
Mountainsmith Carbonlite ProCourtesy Image 6 / 12

6. Mountainsmith Carbonlite Pro

These trekking poles are made from aluminum and carbon fiber to minimize weight and feature soft-touch wrist straps and extended core cork handles to maximize comfort during use. They also include a spring-loaded anti-shock mechanism to make pole planting a smooth and low-impact action. The three telescopic shaft sections lock into place with a double cam twist lock for rapid extension and easy collapsing. They’re light, they’re rugged, and they’re also covered by Mountain Smith’s lifetime warranty. 

Collapsed length: 27 inches

Useable length: 55 inches

Weight: 17.5 oz

[$80; backcountrygear.com]

