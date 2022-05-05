7. Black Diamond Trail Ergo Get It

No matter the season, these versatile cork-handled trekking poles are designed to balance comfort, features, and durability. The EVA foam extension grips allow you to use multiple hand positions on the poles without re-adjusting the straps or height. Their 7075 aluminum telescopic shafts provide durability without adding unnecessary weight, and the FlickLock locking system holds them securely in place at whatever height you need. These poles were engineered for four-season action, so you can use one pair for everything from winter skiing to summer hiking.

Collapsed length: 27 inches

Useable length: 39–55 inches

Weight: 18 oz

[$140; blackdiamondequipment]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!