8. Kelty Upslope 2.0 Get It

If price is your top concern, check out the Kelty Upslope 2.0 trekking poles. They’re light enough and durable enough to get you through most casual adventures. They feature a telescopic design with three shaft sections and twist-lock mechanisms. A padded strap and EVA foam grips provide comfort on the trail no matter where it takes you.

Collapsed length: 25.5 inches

Useable length: 25.5–53 inches

Weight: 18.7 oz

[$45; backcountry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!