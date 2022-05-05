9. G3 Pivot Trek Poles Get It

Designed for backcountry use, these poles are about as rugged and feature-packed as it gets. The lightweight aluminum shafts fold down and wrap around the handle; magnets hold them in place. The EVA foam handle is extra long (which means you get lots of hand placement options), ergonomic, and designed for comfort during high-intensity use. You can easily swap out the baskets with larger options (sold separately) for backcountry skiing, but the included smaller baskets are idea for summer treks.

Collapsed length: 13.8 inches (short version), 15 inches (long version)

Useable length: 41.3–49.2 inches (short) 45.3–53.1 inches (long)

Weight: 20.2 oz (short), 21 oz (long)

[$159; us.genuineguidegear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!