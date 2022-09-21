1. Most Utilitarian: OVRLND Pop Top CamperGet It
Simplicity never fails. This pop-top truck camper from OVRLND is functional and reliable. Based in Flagstaff, AZ, OVRLND builds template camper shells that are easily upfitted to your custom needs. We love the no-frills aluminum construction that leaves your pickup bed looking, well, like a pickup bed. Pop the top and even midsize trucks will gain access to a platform big enough for a queen mattress. These truck campers are super lightweight—they start at 275 pounds and are guaranteed to be less than about 375 pounds regardless of add-ons.
While these aren’t the best pick for the feature hound, OVRLND makes a fantastic, hard-wearing camper that’s light enough to leave on even when you’re at home. Best of all, it’s one of the most affordable options out there.
[Starting at $8,400; campovrlnd.com]
