10. Durable Classic: Four Wheel Campers Hawk ModelGet It
If you don’t trust the trends and prefer to stick with tried and true options, Four Wheel Campers is the industry standard. The Hawk Model, which is suited for full-size trucks, features a variety of floorplans. Every part of these campers, from the cushions to the appliances, is top quality, which helps them maintain incredible resale value. For those looking for a well-designed camper with the backing of a fully-fledged RV manufacturer, Four Wheel’s Hawk is an obvious choice. While the company has dealers across the country, both used and new Hawks get snatched up quickly due to their solid reputation.
[Starting at $16,695 for a shell or $25,625 for a furnished camper; fourwheelcampers.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top