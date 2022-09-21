2. Best for Electric Trucks: Hower Built BaseCampGet It
Ready to make the switch to an EV, but still want to get far away from the charging station? This Hower Built pop-up camper will change the way you set up camp: It features an electric scissor lift that the company can adapt to run off your electric truck’s battery. Better yet, it’s base weight is just 400 pounds, so it’ll put less of a dent in your truck’s range.
No EV? No problem. The BaseCamp can be custom-fitted to any truck and comes with a 100 amp-hour battery to power its lift. This is the perfect camper if you travel with a bunch of gear on your roof (think skis or surfboards), as the lift will operate with up to 300 pounds of load—and no extra work for you.
[Starting at $17,000; howerbuilt.com]
