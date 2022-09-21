3. Adventure-Ready Hard-Sided Camper: Scout OlympicGet It
A typical advantage for pop-up truck campers over hard-sided is weight, or lack thereof. Scout is making waves for its lightweight, durable hard-sided truck campers. At just 1,081 pounds, the Olympic falls well within the payload capacity of most full-size trucks, giving you plenty of wiggle room to load up with gear and buddies. We can’t help staring at this sharp looking rig, and the base model comes fitted with top-of-the-line gear like a GoalZero power bank and Lifesaver jerry can; upgrades like a Dometic CFX3 fridge are also available. Scout’s partnerships with other brands create great value for the Olympic, which comes in at under $25,000 for the base price. Scout also offers other truck campers for smaller and larger pickups.
[Starting at $23,990; scoutcampers.com]
