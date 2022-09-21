4. Best Hard-Sided Camper for Smaller Trucks: Kimbo Camper 6 SeriesGet It
If you drive a midsize truck but aren’t ready to sacrifice the rigidity and protection of a hard-sided camper, the Kimbo six-foot truck camper might be for you. Even when fully loaded with available features, the Kimbo weighs just over 1,000 pounds thanks to its frameless aluminum shell. While the looks aren’t for everyone, we kinda dig this rig’s futuristic aerospace vibe. The interior is clever and stylish, and it offers more space than you’d expect for a truck camper of this size. With reasonable lead times and shipping to the lower 48, the Camper 6 Series is easier to get than many other options.
[Starting at $23,000; kimboliving.com]
