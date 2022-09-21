5. Best Luxury Setup: Loki Basecamp IcarusGet It
Tired of roughing it? With features like an optional heated floor and a high-efficiency heating and cooling system, the Loki Basecamp Icarus makes other truck campers look pretty rustic. It’s is a boon for off-grid adventurers who need a functional base camp for longer trips. The Icarus is designed for for full self-sufficiency, and the steep price tag reflects its high-end construction and long feature list. This rig is best suited to vehicles with higher payloads, so you’ll need a high-capacity full-size truck, or better yet, a heavy-duty truck.
[Starting at $69,000; lokibasecamp.com]
