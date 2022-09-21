6. Best Pop-Up for Winter: AT Overland OEV Camp-XGet It
For skiers and winter adventurers, a soft-sided pop-up camper may sound a little chilly. Not so with Camp-X. It’s built with insulated composite panels and R4 insulated tent sides, so it stays warm even in low temperatures. AT Overland puts out a complete line of truck campers, but the Camp-X is perfectly suited for full-size trucks. While these weigh in at 1,310 pounds and aren’t cheap, they are fully kitted with a top-spec interior, including a multifunctional dinette and a Dometic fridge.
[Starting at $43,240; atoverland.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top