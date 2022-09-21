7. Best for Stellar Views: Rossmönster LagomGet It
Want to feel like you’re in a sleek Swedish cabin gazing at the stars? Check out Rossmönster’s Lagom, which means “just the right amount.” The full-size front and back windows on this pop-top make for an especially immersive camping experience. The Base Plus package is a great blend of simplicity and function. It includes features like a MaxxAir fan, lighting, solar power, and a Goal Zero Yeti power bank. One caveat: Currently, the Lagom is only available for a Toyota Tacoma, Ford F-150, or Jeep Gladiator.
[Starting at $14,000; rossmonsteroverland.com]
