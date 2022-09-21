8. Best for Using Your Truck Bed: Hiatus CampersGet It
The problem with a lot of truck campers: You lose the bed, which is what makes your truck useful in the first place. Hiatus helps solve that issue with its cleverly built hard-sided pop-up truck camper. The top expands upward and the camper has folding hard panels that make a sturdy wall all the way around. At less than 500 pounds (even for full-size trucks), the Hiatus goes beyond industry norms to blend rigidity with weight savings and aerodynamics. With a modular, customizable design, the Hiatus Camper is a very promising newcomer in the lightweight and minimalist category. Heads up: Lead times are rather long.
[Starting at $15,500; hiatuscampers.com]
