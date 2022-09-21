9. Best Ultralight Camper: GFC Platform CamperGet It
For a super lightweight, fast-deploying camper that you can leave on your truck 24/7, few have (or deserve) more clout than Go Fast Campers. This truck camper is really a hard-topper with an additional wedge-style rooftop tent; it’s accessible via modular floor panels from the inside. This setup is minimal—you are responsible for outfitting the interior. On the plus side, that means the price is reasonable and the weight is low: just about 270 pounds. Best of all, GFC’s updated second version is easier to build (meaning shorter lead times), and the company took user feedback to heart by improving aspects like seams and latches.
[Starting at $7,700; gofastcampers.com]
