Turn Any Doorframe Into A Workout Station With These Pull Up Bar Handles

With the Fall coming upon us soon and the Winter following not too far behind it, exercising outside is getting less appealing. Just going outside is gonna be a pain when it gets cold enough. Which is why you should get yourself a good little home gym setup with the Jayflex Fitness RYZE-UPS Pull Up Bar Handles.

Every gym should have the ability to do pull-ups and the like, getting the upper body nice and sculpted. Especially because these bars are made to be easily set up in the doorframe of your home. But not all doorframes are made the same. That’s why the Jayflex Fitness RYZE-UPS Pull Up Bar Handles are a big help.

These are designed not like regular bars. These are basically split into two, with each one getting hooked onto the frame of any doorway you go, and each hand slipping easily into each one. So matter the size of the frame in question, you can make sure your upper body workouts get done without a problem.

The design of these Jayflex Fitness RYZE-UPS Pull Up Bar Handles doesn’t just help with the convenience of setting them up. But also because you can adjust the distance between each handle to allow for different workouts, getting a full-body workout done with these highly durable items.

Right now, these Jayflex Fitness RYZE-UPS Pull Up Bar Handles are on sale. And you should take advantage of said sale while you can. Because these are going to make a big difference in your daily workout routine. Especially if you’re planning on not leaving the house anytime soon.

Get It: Pick up the Jayflex Fitness RYZE-UPS Pull Up Bar Handles ($109; was $139) at Amazon

